Supreme Court Working On A ‘broad Platform’ To Facilitate Collegium Appointments, Says CJI

The Supreme Court has initiated a process to set up a broad platform to be used by the selection boards to the High Courts and the Supreme Court to appoint judges to the Collegium, informed Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud speaking at the Ram Jethmalani Lecture Series organised jointly by NewsX - Republic TV in Delhi on Friday (September 15). He further stated the platform will lay down various criteria for the selection board and help them in making the appointments to the Collegium.

Lack of objective data in selecting the judges to the Collegium is one of the criticisms that is leveled at the SC said CJI Chandrachud. He added, “Let me also deal with one of the criticisms which I hear and I look at criticisms with very positive and optimistic perspective. One of the criticisms which is expressed about the Collegium is that we have no factual data to evaluate people whom we are considering for appointment in the Supreme Court.”

SC working on a platform to provide data on Judges

Personnel with deep domain knowledge at the Haryana Judicial Service are currently working on a broad platform said DY Chandrachud, “I have a centre for research and planning headed by an officer for the Haryana Judicial Service with two very distinguished young scholars. We have prepared a broad platform where we have assessed every one of the top fifty judges in the country who would be considered for the appointment of the judges of the SC.”

Giving a brief on the kind of data to be made available on the top Judges CJI said, “We have data on reportable judgments, on the quality of judgments, which the judges are delivering. The idea is to make the process of recommending appointments in the SC more transparent. Not transparent in terms of sharing how discussions in the public realm but by laying down objective parameters for selection boards to the High Courts and to the SC.”

