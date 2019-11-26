'Satisfied With Supreme Court's Decision For Floor Test In Maha Assembly': Sena's Kirtikar

Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar on Tuesday, November 26, said he is satisfied with the Supreme Court's verdict on the floor test in the Maharashtra assembly.

Speaking to the media, Kirtikar said, "This decision is satisfying, it is Constitution Day today. The way this government was made, it was just like a national emergency. We wanted a floor test and appointment of a pro-tem speaker. We are satisfied with the Supreme Court's decision" he said while talking about the recently sworn-in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "We will prove the majority. We want Uddhav Thackeray to be chief minister. Let us wait to see what he decides," he added.

SC rules in favour of immediate floor test

This development comes on a day when the three-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna ruled in favour of an immediate floor test to be conducted at 5 pm on Wednesday, November 27. Moreover, the SC ordered the Protem Speaker to be appointed immediately and directed that the oath should be administered to members before 5 pm. Thereafter, the Protem Speaker has been given the responsibility to conduct the floor test. This entire procedure will be telecasted live. Furthermore, the apex court made it clear that the secret ballot method will not be used. Subsequently, the NCP leaders have made frequent attempts to convince Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to resign from his post and return to the Sharad Pawar camp.

Opposition alliance MLAs paraded at Grand Hyatt hotel

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP to form the government stumped the opposition. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he was still in the party and the NCP had joined hands to form the government with BJP, party chief Sharad Pawar dismissed this assertion. On Monday evening, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut invited the Governor to visit the hotel and ascertain the numbers for himself. On this occasion, all the MLAs took an oath pledging loyalty to the alliance.

