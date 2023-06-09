Supriya Sule Alleges Sharad Pawar Received Death Threat On WhatsApp, Seeks Govt Action

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Friday (June 9, 2023) claimed that her father and party chief Sharad Pawar had received a death threat through a WhatsApp message. Sule sought Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis's intervention and also indirectly attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying, "these actions are low-level politics and this should stop". She also met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar demanding action.

"I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Sahab. He has been threatened through a website. So, I have come to the police demanding justice. I urge the Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister… such actions are "low-level politics and this should stop," said Supriya Sule.

Supriya Sule alleges Sharad Pawar being threatened, demands strict action

She further said that the responsibility of Sharad Pawar's security lies with the home ministry. "The home ministry needs to intervene in the matter. Sahard Pawar is the leader of the country. I told the police that the NCP chief received a threat and the cops have said they will take action,” she asserted.

Threatening Pawar won't be tolerated: Fadnavis

Responding to Supriya Sule's statement, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis said although there are differences of opinion among leaders, threatening of any leader will not be tolerated. He also assured police action in the matter.

"Maharashtra politics has a high tradition. Although there are differences at the political level, there are no differences of opinion. Threatening any leader or overstepping the bounds of civility while expressing themselves on social media will not be tolerated… "In such a case the police will definitely take action as per law," said Fadnavis.