Supriya Sule-led MVA Delegation Meets Amit Shah Over Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Issue

NCP MP Supriya Sule along with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) delegation arrived in New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid the escalating Karnataka-Maharashtra border row. The meeting is currently underway in the national capital, where the border issue and other pressing matters related to Maharashtra will be discussed. The MVA delegation comprises the opposition MPs from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the NCP, and the Congress party.

Clashes in Maharashtra and Karnataka over border issue

On Friday, Shiv Sena workers attacked buses in Maharashtra's Pune with Karnataka number plates that were parked in the bus stations. The workers also barged into the private bust station and sprayed black and orange paints on several buses. This came after vehicles from Maharashtra entering Karnataka were attacked as people were seen pelting stones. Following this Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) suspended bus services to Karnataka citing security and safety of passengers. The workers were later detained.

Simultaneously, a pro-Kannada organisation, Namma Karnataka Sene, staged a protest outside Maharashtra Bank in Bengaluru's Gandhinagar. The state police detained the protestors.

Maharashtra-Karnataka border row | Namma Karnataka Sene, a pro-Kannada organisation staged a protest outside Maharashtra Bank, at Gandhinagar in Bengaluru, against Maharastra. Later, police detained the protestors. pic.twitter.com/PbHW5fudc5 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute

The tussle over the border dispute intensified on November 22 recently when Karanataka CM Bommai asserted that his government was seriously considering the merger of Maharashtra's Sangli district to merge with Karnataka in view of the resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka.

Following the Bommai's statement, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that no village in his state will be ceded to Karnataka. In response, to the counterattack, Bommai dubbed Fadnavis' statement as a 'provocative' remark and staked claim to Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra.