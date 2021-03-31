Last Updated:

Supriya Sule Shares Father Sharad Pawar’s Picture From Hospital, Shares Health Update

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, on Wednesday, took to her Twitter handle to share a photo of her father reading the newspaper. See tweet —

Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, on Wednesday, took to her Twitter handle to share a photo of her father reading the newspaper. She also thanked the hospital staff and wrote, "Pawar Saheb is doing what he loves the most, reading his Morning Newspapers!"

On March 31, Sharad Pawar underwent an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct. Pawar, 80, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday after he experienced abdominal pain. He underwent the endoscopy at around 10 pm, the doctor said.

The doctor said he performed the endoscopy on Pawar and removed the stone. "It showed better results. His condition is improving," Dr. Maydeo said. Pawar would remain hospitalized for the next three to four days and would be discharged after a check-up, he said.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that he is doing well after an operation. Sharad Pawar Ji is doing well after the operation. Stone has been removed from the gallbladder successfully. It was done through endoscopy," Tope told ANI.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik took to Twitter and informed about the NCP chief getting admitted to Hospital on Tuesday. 

(With PTI inputs)

