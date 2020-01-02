Supriya Sule Tears Into Centre For Tableau Rejection, Alleges 'step-brotherly Treatment'

Lashing out at the Centre after the rejection of Maharashtra’s tableau proposal for the Republic Day parade on Thursday, NCP MP Supriya Sule alleged that step-brotherly treatment was being shown towards the opposition-ruled states. Maintaining that the Central government is expected to give representation to all states, she recalled that Maharashtra had a huge contribution in the Indian freedom struggle. Sule condemned the Centre’s decision, claiming that this was an insult of the people of Maharashtra.

प्रजासत्ताक दिनानिमित्तच्या संचलनात महाराष्ट्र व पश्चिम बंगालच्या चित्ररथास केंद्र सरकारने परवानगी नाकारली.हा देशाचा उत्सव असून केंद्र सरकारने सर्व राज्यांना प्रतिनिधित्व देणे अपेक्षित आहे.परंतु सरकार आकसाने वागत असून विरोधकांची सत्ता असणाऱ्या राज्यांना सापत्नभावाची वागणूक देतेय. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) January 2, 2020

Read: Shiv Sena Fumes As Maharashtra Tableau Gets Axed From Republic Day Parade After Bengal

Read: Republic Day 2020: Centre Rejects Mamata-led West Bengal Government's Tableau Proposal

The history of Maharashtra tableau at the Republic Day parade

In the Republic Day parade, the states get a chance to present showcase their cultural heritage on a rotational basis. Out of 56 proposals, the Centre has shortlisted 22 proposals in total. This year, the Maharashtra tableau was based on the 175-year-old journey of Marathi theatre.

The tableau of Maharashtra has got the first prize for 6 times till now. The state won this award for three consecutive years in 1993, 1994 and 1995. In 2018 too, the state bagged the first prize for the depiction of the coronation ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Read: Face-off Over Belgaum Continues, Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray's Effigies Burnt In Bengaluru

Great News!

Proud Moment!

Maharashtra’s Tableau on Coronation Ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at #RepublicDay Parade wins the 1st prize!

Congratulations to entire team who worked hard and achieved this !

जय भवानी, जय शिवाजी...!

जय महाराष्ट्र...! pic.twitter.com/Uws7DHgk2o — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 28, 2018

Read: Senior NCP Leader DP Tripathi Passes Away; Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar Condole Demise

West Bengal tableau proposal rejected

On Wednesday, West Bengal’s tableau proposal was rejected after a decision was taken by the Expert Committee. The Trinamool Congress too did not hold back and launched a tirade against the Narendra Modi-led government. It linked the rejection of the proposal to the protests in the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Read: Supriya Sule Slams BJP Over Hike In Rail Fares, LPG Price; Asks Govt To Control Inflation