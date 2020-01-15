Supriyo's View His Own; I Said What I Said: BJP's Ghosh Sticks To Guns, Denies Infighting

Bengal BJP President and MP Dilip Ghosh backed his highly controversial 'shoot out' comment on Wednesday. The MP stated that he spoke straight and spoke in full awareness. Reiterating his stand once again, Ghosh said, "Will do things like this if we come to power!"

"I have said it publicly, in a public meeting. Nothing new has been said by me. No one has criticized the vandalism. I am criticising it and said what should be done to those who resort to vandalism. I have said this in full awareness. We will do things like this if we come to power," said Dilip Ghosh whose 'shoot out' comment on Sunday triggered a furore, drawing him flak from no less than party colleague and union minister Babul Supriyo.

Controversy over Dilip Ghosh's comment

Dilip Ghosh’s comment on Sunday that “anti-CAA protesters were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states” turned into a major flashpoint and put his own party in an awkward position.

"Didi’s police didn’t take action against those who destroyed public property as they are her voters. Our governments in UP, Assam and Karnataka shot these people like dogs," Ghosh had said.

The "shoot out" comment that drew criticism from his party colleague Babul Supriyo, and got him 2 FIRs registered as well. Two different FIRs were registered against Ghosh in Nadia and Habra. Not giving much importance to the FIRs, Ghosh said, "I have had multiple FIRs against me before. I've had 25 FIRs against my name. Anyone can register a case against anyone, that is their right. Just a day back, I got bail in Midnapore on charges that I had shown a weapon to someone."

Babul Supriyo slams Ghosh

Babul Supriyo's comment on Dilip Ghosh's 'irresponsible statement' led to political pundits claiming that factionalism in the party finally came out in the forefront. Putting all news of factionalism at bay, Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that individuals can have differences of opinion. He said that the party is united. Ghosh also said that it is Supriyo's opinion and there can be a difference of opinion but there is no factionalism in the BJP and they are are very much united.

"Don't know if Dilip Ghosh will be BJP state president or not. Dilip Ghosh speaks straight. BJP is a party that speaks straight. Controversy happens and it will happen. It happens due to national media because they don't understand Bengali and they misprint things, don't rectify their mistakes later as well," said the MP who is set to fight a second term as Bengal president of BJP and has barely faced any opposition in the party's internal election.

