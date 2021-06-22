Surat: 11-year-old Girl Dies While Making Dance Video, Strangulated By 'dupatta'

In a tragic incident, an 11-year-old girl in Surat died on Saturday, June 19 while making a dance video. The young girl's 'dupatta' got stuck in the window grill and strangulated her in the neck, leading to her death in the Jadakhadi locality of Mahidharpura area as per multiple reports.

A case of accidental death was reported at the Mahidharpura police station after the girl's father found his daughter hanging from the iron grill of the window on Saturday evening after returning from work. The girl's mother had left for work after lunch and asked her daughter not to leave the house to take care of her brother, police informed. The girl's father reportedly works as a security guard of a building in the same area.

Reports further state that her father, upon returning from work late in the evening, found his daughter standing numb near the window while his son was playing. Despite making attempts, the girl remained unresponsive to his calls. She was declared dead before admission to SMIMER Hospital.

The police in its statement reportedly said that the cause of the young girl's death prima facie looks like strangulation from the cloth she tied to the window grill. The police also said that the girl's parents said she used to like dancing and would often record her dance moves.

Speaking about the incident, RK Dhuliya, inspector of Mahidharpura police station said that the police department is waiting for postmortem and forensic investigation reports. More information about the family surfaced after a police investigation and it was found out that originally the family hails from Nepal and the parents have two more older daughters who live back in the village.

