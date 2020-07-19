Surat-based NGO Provides Stitching & Weaving Skill Training To Sex Workers Amid Covid-19

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequential lockdown that led to the loss of jobs, Shakti Foundation, a Surat-based NGO is supporting the sex workers by providing them with rations and other essentials along with skill-training, to expand their sources of revenue.

Shakti Foundation has been working for nine years towards the upliftment and empowerment of tribal women and has now taken the initiative after identifying the problems being faced by the sex workers. They are being trained in stitching and weaving work according to the NGO founder, adding that the goal is to train as many workers as possible and enable them to earn a livelihood.

"We came to know about the terrible situation of sex workers in Surat during the coronavirus crisis and the consequential lockdown. So we first helped them with rations. But as they would not have any source of income for the coming days too, we started giving them skill training. We trained them in stitching and the first batch has 50 women who have been trained to stitch khadi masks, bags, raincoats, Kurtis, etc," Dr Sonal Rochani, founder, Shakti Foundation said.

The sex workers who were supported by the NGO have thanked the organisation for extending support to them in times of crisis. One of them who received the skill training said that she was forced to work as a sex worker because her husband did not support her. "I am the sole earner for my kids and my family, but the corona crisis really hit us hard," she said.

However, she is of the opinion that she will be compelled to go back to her previous profession as she cannot manage in whatever little amount she is earning now with the skill training.

"The initiative is helping us in this difficult time but I do not think I can quit being a sex worker as I can barely manage my expenses in Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000. I have to educate my two children, pay rent, and look after other family members also," she said.

(With ANI inputs)

