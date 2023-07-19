Surat Diamond Bourse: World's Largest Office Space, Outshining Pentagon

Quick links:
"Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of the diamond industry in Surat," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Modi lauded SDB as a testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit. The 15-story colossus hosted traders worldwide on its 35-acre premises.
SDB surpassed the Pentagon to become the world's largest office space. This sprawling complex offers over 7.1 million sq. ft. for 65,000 diamond professionals.
With SDB in Surat, international traders can now engage seamlessly, leveraging the city's 90% share in diamond cutting and polishing.
CEO, Mahesh Gadhavi, reveals SDB's international standards with an Indian heart. A 'democratic' design offers equal opportunities for all traders.
After four years of construction, Surat Diamond Bourse opens officially in November 2023, revolutionising the gem city's trade scene.
Local traders are eager to commence operations at SDB, embracing inclusivity and showcasing Gujarat's prowess in international trade.