Surat PM Awas Yojana Availers Thankful For Subsidy On Registering Homes In Wives' Name

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) ( PMAY (U) ) beneficiaries in Surat on Sunday extended their gratitude to Gujarat BJP chief and Lok Sabha MP C.R. Paatil for helping them in getting home loan subsidy for registering housing documents in their wives names.

READ | DDA's New Housing Scheme Launched; 1,354 Flats, Costliest Worth Rs 2.14 Cr

"From the bank, I got to know that subsidy on loan will be given to those who have registered their house on the name of their wives. We contacted Patil Sahib and requested to help us in availing the benefits and on a stamp paper of Rs 100, we have registered our home in my wife's name, " said Dinesh Karanjiya, one of the beneficiaries of PMAY (U) while speaking to ANI.

Another beneficiary Sangeeta said, "I had filled the form but bank cancelled saying that home was registred in husband's name. Paatil told us to get the home registered on my name and now I have registered the home in my name through a stamp paper to get the subsidy on loan."

READ | '3 Crore Homes Constructed Under PMAY Scheme, 1.5 Crore In Pipeline': Prakash Javadekar

An advocate named Nancy Shah said that people approached her for help and now after the intervention of CR Paatil, people will get subsidy on loan. "People approached me saying that they are not getting subsidy on loans. With the people of different societies, we went to meet Paatil sahib. He helped us and said that they will get subsidy after getting registered their houses in their spouses names. People have done the same using a stamp paper and now they will get a subsidy," she said.

"Through the intervention of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, a provision was made to register the house in their wives names using a Rs 100 stamp paper. Now about 4000 people will get Rs 100 crores subsidy," said CR Paatil, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Navsari constituency.

READ | PM Modi To Lay IIM Sambalpur Campus Foundation Stone; Odisha CM & Education Min To Attend

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) was launched on June 2015

PMAY (U), a flagship mission of central government implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), was launched on June 2015. The Mission aims to ensure a pucca house to all eligible urban households by the year 2022, when Nation completes 75 years of its Independence. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries can avail loan to make payments for the homes from Rs 6 lakhs to 12 lakhs at 3 per cent to 6.50 per cent per annum for a period of a maximum of 20 years.

READ | PM Modi Recites 'Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hain' Poem, Pays Emotional Tribute To National Heroes

(With ANI Inputs)