Surat Police Denies Claim Of Stone Pelting At AAP Roadshow; Kejriwal Insists It Did Happen

The Surat Police has rubbished the claims of stone pelting carried out during Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's rally in Katargam on November 28. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinakin Parmar, there was tight security arranged for the AAP supremo's roadshow and no disruption of law and order was caused. Dismissing the rumour, the DCP said that there was the Surat police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel deployed at the rally and everything was carried out peacefully without any disruption.

Earlier in the day, Republic Media Network was informed that an unidentified person threw a single stone at Kejriwal while his motorcade proceeded through the Katargam constituency during a roadshow.

Kejriwal claims BJP carried out stone pelting

While the Surat police clarified that no stone pelting was carried out during Kejriwal's roadshow, the Delhi CM, on the contrary, insisted that the BJP workers did attack him with stones. "As we were coming here, they (BJP workers) threw stones at us. You tell me what is my fault. They threw stones at us, I want to tell them, if you had done some work in 27 years, there would have been no need to throw stones," Kejriwal said while addressing a crowd.

"Just four days ago, one of their Ministers says "we will gouge Kejriwal's eyes, we will break Kejriwal's legs'. Have I harmed anyone? I say I will build schools for everyone, they say they will gouge Kejriwal's eyes. I say I will make electricity free, they say we will break Kejriwal's legs. Abusing Kejriwal will not develop Gujarat," he further said.

This alleged stone pelting makes it the second instance in two days as AAP alleged that they were attacked by BJP workers. Prior to this, Gopal Italia, Gujarat AAP President, claimed that members of the saffron party attacked AAP members with knives during a public meeting in Katargam and their alleged stone pelting injured a child. The entire spat between the AAP and BJP comes as it's going to be decided who will attain power in Gujarat which enters the assembly elections in two phases on December 1 (89 constituencies) and December 5 (93 constituencies). The results of the elections are scheduled to be announced on December 8.