Surat Restaurant Installs Vending Machine For Free Sanitary Pads

A Surat-based restaurant has installed a sanitary napkin vending machine to provide free sanitary pads to women. The restaurant, La Pino'z, located in the Pal area of the city, has taken the initiative to support women's hygiene and create awareness among others.

"I got the inspiration for this idea from the movie 'Padman'. The machine is installed in the washroom at the restaurant. So one just has to insert a token in the machine which we provide and the pad will come out. Any person who comes to the restaurant can use this. This pad is free of cost," Divyesh told ANI.

Women customers react to the innovative idea

Speaking to ANI, Suruti Seth, a customer at the restaurant said, "Sanitary pad vending machine is a very innovative idea. If a woman goes to hang out here and requires a pad then she does not have to look for it in a medical store as she will get it from here. Also during night time, if a woman requires it then they can get from here." While another woman Dhara Rankh, a working professional said, "This idea shows that someone is concerned with the problem of women. This idea touched my heart."

Earlier in the week, the state government of Meghalaya announced that women factory workers will get free sanitary napkins at their workplace as the state cabinet has approved an amendment to the four-decades-old Factories Rules, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday. The amendment to the 40-year-old service rules also makes it mandatory for factories to provide personal protective equipment (PPEs) to all workers, he said.

"After discussion, the proposal to amend rules 25 and 78 (C) of the Meghalaya Factories Rules, 1980 was approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday," James PK Sangma told PTI.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)