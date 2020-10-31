Surat Sweet Shop Comes Up With 'Special Gold Ghari', Priced At Rs.9,000 Per Kg

With the festive season in full swing, a sweet shop in Surat, Gujarat has come up with a sweet named ‘Gold Ghari’. According to ANI, the rather opulent sweet was launched ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival wherein city residents enjoy Bhushu, a popular local variety of sweet 'Ghari'. Rohan, who owns the shop said that the “different version” of the sweet was priced at Rs. 9000 per kg. “Normal ghari is available at Rs 660-820 per kg,” he revealed.

Explaining the benefits of the sweet, he said that gold is considered a beneficial metal in Ayurveda. Reckoning that currently, buyers were less than expected, he said that he was hopeful that the market would surge in the coming days.

“We have launched ‘gold ghari’ this year. It is healthy. Gold is considered a beneficial metal in Ayurveda. It has been three days since its launch. Demand is a little below expectation as the market is sluggish. We hope it will get good response in the coming days,” he added.

Gold plated sweets

This is not the first time Suratis have experimented with their sweets. In 2018, a sweet shop in Surat, Gujarat sold sweets that was priced at Rs 9,000 a kg as the box of sweets came with 24 carat pure gold coating. As the news of a box of sweets costing Rs 9,000 spread like wildfire, the residents of the city renamed the shop to '24 Karats Mithai Magic'.

When asked the owner about the idea of the gold leaf, along with sweets, Prince Mithaiwala, the owner of the shop stated that he just thought about the health benefits of gold and came up with it. Further, he stated that instead of using the silver plate, he decided to use gold and people are buying it in huge numbers because of the celebrations that lie ahead.

