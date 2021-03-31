Suresh Prabhu Attends Meeting Of G7 Sherpas Ahead Of India's Participation At UK Summit

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed that the United Kingdom has invited India to attend the G7 meeting this year as a guest. Other non-member nations, including Australia, South Korea, and South Africa, will be present at the meeting. Bagchi added that the main issues addressed during the conference, which took place under the UK's G7 presidency, were the COP26 Summit and global health cooperation.

UK invites India to attend G7 meet as a guest: Arindam Bagchi

He tweeted, "India has been invited as a guest country of the #G7 by the UK this year, along with Australia, South Korea and South Africa. The second meeting of the Sherpas of #G7 & Guest countries held today. Shri Suresh Prabhu, India’s #G7 Sherpa, attended the meeting. Key priority issues under UK’s #G7 Presidency agenda discussed, including preparations for the COP26 Summit and global health cooperation." READ | Covishield, Covaxin effective against UK, Brazillian variants; Work against South African strain on: Govt

Suresh Prabhu, India's Sherpa to the G-20 and G7, attended the second virtual meeting of Sherpas from the Group of Seven (G7) and guest countries on Tuesday (March 30). The G7 is an intergovernmental body that includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited as a guest to the G7 summit in Cornwall from June 11 to 14, according to a letter sent by the UK in January.

Suresh Prabhu attends second virtual meeting of Sherpas from G7

Taking to Twitter, Suresh Prabhu shared his experience of the second G7 Sherpas' virtual meeting. He said, "We discussed on various issues that G7 and guest countries are committed to taking up in the near future. We also discussed the roadmap to the upcoming COP26 under the presidency of the United Kingdom and focussed on the important challenge of climate change that is being faced by the world today." He added that all the nations in the summit pledge to take measures to reduce climate change's impact on the world.

(Picture Credit: Arindam Bagchi/Twitter)