Suresh Raina Lauds The People Of India For Making 'Janta Curfew' A Success

Suresh Raina came forward and thanked all the citizens of India on social media for making the 'Janta Curfew' a grand success. The Janta Curfew has been implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tackling the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world.

READ: Yuvraj Singh cheers for Coronavirus warriors in the best way he knows; sends a message

'So proud': Suresh Raina

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Raina wrote that he is so proud to see the whole nation following the advisories and observing the Janta Curfew on Sunday. The southpaw then went on to thank all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, armed forces, support staff, airport staff, etc. for working relentlessly in these difficult times. Meanwhile, the 2011 World Cup winner had also posted a video where there is not a single person on the streets but people in their balconies who can be seen ringing bells as a part of the PM's '5 Baje 5 Minute' initiative to thank all the selfless people for their services in the need of the hour.

So proud to see the whole nation following the advisories & observing the #JantaCurfew! Thank you all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, armed forces, support staff, airport staff & everyone else out there working relentlessly for us in these difficult times. #IndiaFightsCorona 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WG4J7JiOwv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 22, 2020

READ: Rohit Sharma hilariously trolls ICC for not being prepared before asking a question

Yuvraj Singh cheers in the best way he knows

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and his better half Hazel Keech joined thousands of Indians in cheering for all those who were battling hard to keep the coronavirus epidemic away. Responding to PM Modi's call, people flocked to their balconies, terraces, and courtyards to show their appreciation for the health workers, doctors, people working in the public services by clapping, beating vessels and even blowing conches. Hazel Keech took to her social media handle to post a video of Yuvraj Singh & herself cheering from their terrace. Yuvi, who is seen holding a stump, can be seen hitting it on the railing and also gestures fans to cheer for the deserved.

READ: Virender Sehwag comes up with a creative technique to practice social distancing

Janta Curfew

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. The Prime Minister further appealed citizens to maintain a Janta Curfew by not stepping out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM. The measure is seen as a trial run for an expected nationwide lockdown that may last for days, amid rising cases of the disease across the country.

READ: VVS Laxman urges Indian citizens to adhere to the all-important Janta Curfew