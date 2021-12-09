Suresh Raina Moved By Indians' Outpouring Of Love For Martyrs Of IAF Chopper Crash; WATCH

A day after Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others passed away in a tragic crash, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina paid his heartfelt tribute to the heroes of the nation. The 35-year old was touched by the love and affection Indians showed to their stalwarts as they chanted Bharat Mata Ki Jai and showered flower petals while the mortal remains passed through the streets. CDS Rawat and the 12 others died after an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crashed shortly after taking off in Tamil Nadu.

Suresh Raina pays heartfelt tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat

Posting his sincere condolences to CDS General Bipin Rawat on his Instagram handle a day before, Suresh Raina posted an emotional video to show the 'outpour' of emotions for their heroes. Several citizens can be seen gathered on the road, paying their last respects to Rawat and the others.

PM Modi pays tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's top ministers paid tribute to India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, Brig LS Lidder and ten other Army personnel at the Palam Air Base after their bodies were brought to Delhi via a military aircraft.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Army Chief MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Air Chief Marshal AVR Chaudhari and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar also paid their heartfelt tributes to the deceased. The 13 people were killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. This saddening incident triggered grief across the nation, with several celebrities and others paying homage to the nation's heroes.

Other than CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and Brig Lidder, the ten other army personnel killed in the IAF helicopter crash are Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja.

However, only three of the 13 bodies have been identified so far. Army officials have said that the bodies of those identified will be released to the families for last rites. Meanwhile, the other bodies will be kept at the mortuary at the Army Base Hospital until they are identified. The only survivor from the incident was Group Captain Varun Singh, who is currently undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

(Inputs taken from PTI)