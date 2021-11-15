Suresh Raina Praises IPS Officer Who Helped 90-year-old Kashmiri Vendor With Rs One Lakh

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has praised the SSP Sandeep Chaudhary (IPS) for his heart-touching gesture of paying Rs One lakh from his own pocket to a 90-year-old street food vendor Abdul Rahman who was robbed of his savings of the same amount on Saturday evening in the old city of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to a post on Twitter Suresh Raina wrote "Well done @Sandeep_IPS_JKP"

When Sandeep Chaudhary watched the video that was breaking the internet, he couldn't take the plight of Rahman and decided to personally come forward and help the old man in such a dire situation. Not just Suresh Raina, but several others have commended the 'good Samaritan' actions of Sandeep IPS and the cop has won several hearts across the internet with his gesture.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered an FIR and the investigation has been put on the fast track. “We showed him (Abdul Rahman) the pictures of some suspects yesterday, but he could not identify anyone. The investigation is on,” SSP Sandeep Chaudhary said.

Suresh Raina volunteers to promote cricket in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier last year Suresh Raina had expressed his interest in volunteering scouting and training young talents from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and wrote a letter to Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police Dilbag Singh. "I write this letter with much hope and expectation to start and promote cricket and thus provide an opportunity for [sic] underprivileged children from the [erstwhile] state of Jammu & Kashmir to shape their careers in cricket," the letter read. As per J&K's Department of Information and Public Relations, the former Indian cricketer is also said to have agreed to set up five schools in each of the divisions of the Union Territory and nurture the region's cricketing talent.

Further adding that cricket is not just a sport but evolves as a process that could shape and mould a group of individuals with professional ethics and discipline that can be maintained further into life and it also helps in staying fit and healthy both mentally and physically.

