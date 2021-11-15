Last Updated:

Suresh Raina Praises IPS Officer Who Helped 90-year-old Kashmiri Vendor With Rs One Lakh

When Sandeep IPS came across the video he couldn't take the plight of Rahman and decided to personally come forward to help him

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
Suresh Raina

Image: Instagram/@Sureshraina3/Twitter/@Akshatsaraf


Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has praised the SSP Sandeep Chaudhary (IPS) for his heart-touching gesture of paying Rs One lakh from his own pocket to a 90-year-old street food vendor Abdul Rahman who was robbed of his savings of the same amount on Saturday evening in the old city of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to a post on Twitter Suresh Raina wrote "Well done @Sandeep_IPS_JKP"

When Sandeep Chaudhary watched the video that was breaking the internet, he couldn't take the plight of Rahman and decided to personally come forward and help the old man in such a dire situation. Not just Suresh Raina, but several others have commended the 'good Samaritan' actions of Sandeep IPS and the cop has won several hearts across the internet with his gesture. 

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered an FIR and the investigation has been put on the fast track. “We showed him (Abdul Rahman) the pictures of some suspects yesterday, but he could not identify anyone. The investigation is on,” SSP Sandeep Chaudhary said.

READ | Kashmir reels under sub-zero temperatures

Suresh Raina volunteers to promote cricket in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier last year Suresh Raina had expressed his interest in volunteering scouting and training young talents from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and wrote a letter to Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police Dilbag Singh. "I write this letter with much hope and expectation to start and promote cricket and thus provide an opportunity for [sic] underprivileged children from the [erstwhile] state of Jammu & Kashmir to shape their careers in cricket," the letter read. As per J&K's Department of Information and Public Relations, the former Indian cricketer is also said to have agreed to set up five schools in each of the divisions of the Union Territory and nurture the region's cricketing talent.

READ | Farooq Abdullah wants talks with Pakistan; says Nawaz Sharif agreed to 'flexible LoC' deal

Further adding that cricket is not just a sport but evolves as a process that could shape and mould a group of individuals with professional ethics and discipline that can be maintained further into life and it also helps in staying fit and healthy both mentally and physically.

Image: Instagram/@Sureshraina3/Twitter/@Akshatsaraf

READ | Young Olympian Lalremsiami to captain India in women's junior hockey World Cup
READ | NZ coach Gary Stead opens up on 'tough' tour to India, offers update on Lockie Ferguson
Tags: Suresh Raina, Kashmir, Abdul Rahman
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND