Surgical Strike Day: Political Leaders Recall Uri Attack, Hail Indian Army's Response

Every year on September 29, the country observes "Surgical Strike Day" to commemorate the Indian Army's surgical strikes against terrorists based in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, in 2016. Five years ago, the Indian army carried out the strikes in response to an attack by Pakistan-based terrorists in Kashmir's Uri leading to the death of 19 soldiers.

Remembering the historic strike, many political leaders shared messages and hailed the Indian soldiers who successfully eliminated terrorists based in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Uri Surgical strike

Terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in September 2016, entered an Indian Army camp and killed over 20 soldiers in Uri near the Line of Control. In response, soldiers of the Indian Army, including commandos from various units of the Para (Special Forces) units were deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. They then carried out raids on multiple targets across the border. The targets were the launchpads from where terrorists were infiltrating into Jammu and Kashmir to carry out terror attacks against civilian and military targets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier mentioned in interviews that the Indian Army wanted justice for their martyred soldiers and the government permitted them a “freehand” to go ahead and launch surgical strikes.

While the defence minister Rajnath Singh had said, "We can kill terrorists on this side as well as by crossing the border if the need arises".

PM Modi on surgical strike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on the country's 74th Independence Day had said that surgical strikes and airstrikes have given a message clear message to enemies. He stated, "By conducting surgical strikes and airstrikes, we have given a message of the emergence of a new India to our enemies. It also conveys that India can take tough decisions".

Further informing that India is battling the challenges of expansion and terrorism with great courage, PM Modi had said, "One is terrorism and another is expansionism. India is fighting these two challenges and responding to them astutely and with courage,"

Without mentioning the names of China and Pakistan, PM Modi said that the country will leave no stone unturned in strengthening its security forces. He added, "India does not hesitate in taking tough decisions."

(Image: PTI)