Suriname President Arrives In India, To Meet PM Modi At The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Event

Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday. He is scheduled to be in India for a week, from January 7 to 14.

Suriname President will be attending Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention 2023 in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore as the Special Guest of Honour. He will also be visiting Gujarat's Jamnagar on Saturday and after that he is slated to fly to Indore. Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will also be meeting the President of Suriname on January 8.

Suriname President to meet PM at inaugural ceremony of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Santokhi will be attending the inaugural ceremony of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2023 on January 9 and will also make a speech at the event. Following that, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President of India Droupadi Murmu will also be holding meet with Santokhi on January 10.

President of Suriname will attend the culmination event and the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards ceremony on January 11.

On January 12, he will visit Ahmedabad to grace various programmes with his presence and will come back the very next day, January 13, to attend some more events. He will be leaving India on January 14.

About Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is an event that emphasises on engaging and connecting with the Indian diaspora. As per a press release by Prime Minister’s Office, the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being held in association with Madhya Pradesh government and on January 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the event.