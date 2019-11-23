Surjewala On Formation Of New Maharashtra Govt: 'It Is A Betrayal Of People's Mandate'

The Congress on November 23, stated that the formation of government in Maharashtra is a "betrayal" of the mandate of the people. Quoting a couplet from a Hindi poem, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "This is called a betrayal of people's mandate and giving a contract for killing democracy". On the other hand, Congress leader Priya Dutt lamented that the party should have "acted faster" on government formation and said it was "one more opportunity lost".

"Not surprised with the developments in Maharashtra. BJP was a bit too quiet thru it all, wish cong would have acted faster their delayed decision gave a window to BJP to strike. One more opportunity lost," she tweeted.

Disappointed leaders

Shiv Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Raut slammed the new Maharashtra government and opined, "You have committed a sin. This is the betrayal of the people of Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar and MLAs have defamed the name of Shivaji Maharaj. The people will bring them to the road." A furious Raut further went on to blame the Governor, "I thought that the Governor having to come from RSS will have a good knowledge of the law. The way oath was administered in secrecy, does not glorify politics." Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill just like Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut went into poetry mode. Shergill took to Twitter and said that "Nobody is anyone's friend".

Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra CM

In an overnight development, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis earlier on Saturday morning, November 23, took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term, while NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of the State. The oath was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to Fadnavis and Pawar at Raj Bhawan. Following the formation of the government, President's Rule has been revoked in Maharashtra. The move came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on government formation seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.

BJP-Shiv Sena alliance failed

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in October's assembly elections, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths. Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. However, it failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by Koshyari. The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

