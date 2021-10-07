Surla Becomes First Village In Goa To Inoculate Entire Adult Population Against COVID-19

Surla, a small hamlet in North Goa, has become the first village in the coastal state to fully inoculate its entire adult population against COVID-19, an official from the state health department said on Thursday.

A total of 400 eligible beneficiaries in the village, located in Sattari taluka, have taken both jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine, the official said.

A special drive was conducted in the village to cover the entire eligible population and vaccination was undertaken door-to-door, he said.

Surla is in the Valpoi Assembly constituency, represented by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, and is a part of the Thane-Dongurly village panchayat.

“We have managed to inoculate the entire population actually residing in the village,” said Suryakant Gawas, the deputy sarpanch of Thane Dongurly Panchayat and panch member of the village.

In June, the village was the first to inoculate all eligible beneficiaries with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

“The success of covering the entire population goes to the residents of the village who are always ready to give their 100 per cent,” he said, while thanking local MLA and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane for his support.

The health department had set up a vaccination camp in the village to help people, as they otherwise would have had to travel through the ghat section to Valpoi Health Centre, it was stated.

