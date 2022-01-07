Surrender Wrongly-held Ration Cards, Warns District Admin In UP

The district administration in Muzaffarnagar has warned those wrongly holding ration cards to surrender them at the district food and civil supplies office.

District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said those with tracts of land, four wheelers and tractors cannot be claiming free ration meant for the poor.

Singh said the authorities concerned have already launched a door-to-door drive to ascertain the credibility of the ration card holders in view of ensuring that the beneficiaries are not deprived of their rights while those wrongly availing the supplies are punished.

