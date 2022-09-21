Survey For Wakf Properties In UP's Kanpur To Begin Soon, Report To Be Submitted In A Month

In view of the Uttar Pradesh government's order, the survey for the properties of the Wakf board in Kanpur will begin soon on the orders of the District Magistrate. According to the sources, a team is being made to survey the 2602 Sunni Wakf and 72 Shia wakf properties. The report has to be submitted within a month, as per the orders.

The survey is being undertaken after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued an order to conduct a survey of the properties of the Wakf Board.

Elaborating on how the survey will be conducted, an official related to the matter told Republic TV, "According to the government's order, all those barren lands that were registered as Wakf property should be again surveyed. Also, the unproductive and sterile land registered under wakf should be re-registered as per their current condition and not as the property of Wakf."

The state Chief Minister had ordered to complete the survey and submit the report within a month, while cancelling the mandate of the Revenue Department in 1989, which stated that the barren lands earlier registered in the name of Wakf belong to them.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over its decision to undertake a survey of all properties recorded under Wakf. Giving a communal colour to the issue, Owaisi in a press conference sought a survey of Hindu religious and Charitable Endowments along with Wakf.

He further suggested, "How can you forfeit their rights? And if you are trying to say that it is not the property of Wakf but of the government, then please refer to Section 83 of the Wakf Act. Go to the High Court, go to the Supreme Court."

What is Wakf?

A Wakf is any movable or immovable property for any purpose labelled by the Muslim law as charitable. A property is brought under Wakf through a deed or an instrument. Also, a property can be deemed Wakf if it has been used for religious or charitable purposes for a long period of time. The proceeds of Wakf are typically used to finance educational institutions, graveyards, mosques and shelter homes.