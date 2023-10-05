Survey Of Luxury Train Deccan Odyssey's Carbon Footprint Underway, Says Top MTDC Official

A survey of the carbon footprint of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation's luxury train Deccan Odyssey is underway amid environment-friendly measures like using induction stoves and requesting the railways for electric engines, an official said on Thursday.

The refurbished luxury train was relaunched recently after the COVID-19 pandemic and is slated to reach Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), home to World Heritage sites Ajanta and Ellora, on October 6.

"We have tried to reduce the carbon footprint that is generated by Deccan Odyssey. We have requested electric engines from the railway ministry for the train. We are using induction stoves instead of LP cylinders in the train kitchen," MTDC managing director Shraddha Joshi.

"The survey of carbon footprint of the train is underway as it is in operation at present. The survey details will be available in a month," Joshi said.

MTDC joint MD Chandrashekhar Jaiswal said water bottles in the train are of glass and there is no single use plastic (SUP).

The train will come to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday and its 20 passengers will visit Ellora Caves and Daulatabad Fort, tour operator Jaswant Singh said.