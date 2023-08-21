Survivor's Mother Writes Open Letter Urging People To Respect Their Privacy

Amid all the chaos in the national capital over the alleged rape of a minor by a Delhi Government official, politics has also escalated rapidly. The issue has led to a political blame game between the ruling party and the Opposition in the Union Territory of Delhi. Meanwhile, the survivor's mother has written an open letter urging everyone to respect their privacy.

The minor victim is admitted to a Delhi hospital for medical examination. Meanwhile, her mother has written an open letter stating that her daughter has recorded a statement before the magistrate, and now she doesn’t want to talk to anyone. She has also requested everyone to take care of privacy.

The accused and his wife arrested by Delhi Police

The open letter of the victim’s mother in Hindi read, “My daughter has recorded her statement before the magistrate. Now, we don’t want to talk to anyone about the issue. This is a very serious and intense time for all of us. So, I request everyone to please respect our privacy.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women, Chief Swati Maliwal is staging a dharna at the hospital where the survivor is admitted. Maliwal is protesting against the Delhi Police alleging that the police are not letting her meet the victim and her family. Maliwal said that she wants to ensure that the victim is not under any pressure and that’s the reason she wants to meet her.

According to a police official, the child is still under trauma and is kept under observation. Investigation is in progress and further course of action is underway. A case under POCSO and other relevant sections has been registered at Burari police station of North Delhi.

Earlier, the police arrested accused Premoday Khakha, an official of the Delhi Government, and his wife. The official's wife is accused of aiding in the crime by ensuring that the victim undergoes abortion after she came to know about her pregnancy.

As per a police official, the survivor submitted a complaint stating that about two years ago, after her father's death, she started living with a family friend in Burari. As per the allegations, she was sexually harassed, assaulted and repeatedly raped by the accused from October 2020 to February 2021.

It is being claimed that the survivor started having anxiety bouts and was admitted to a hospital a week ago. After extensive psychological counselling, she opened up to the doctors, counsellors and police officers and alleged sexual abuse. She averred having undergone termination of pregnancy by the perpetrator and his wife. After her statement, a case was registered by the police and an investigation was started.

The accused is the deputy director of the Delhi Government Women and Child Development department.