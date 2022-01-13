Surya Namaskar Row: Srinagar Mayor Terms Centre's Order As 'undemocratic Directives'

As the Ministry of AYUSH prepares to organise the global Surya Namaskar Demonstration programme on January 14 under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu has opposed the move, stating that such 'undemocratic directives' are against the principles of the country's constitution. A few weeks ago, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had also opposed a directive by the Centre to organise a 'Surya Namaskar' programme in schools.

The Srinagar Mayor tweeted:

No activity with origins in religion, mythology or faith should be forced upon anyone.



Such broad-brushed, undemocratic directives are violative of the very basic principles of our constitution.



Request Hon’ble LG @manojsinha_ Sahab to recant this directive. @OfficeOfLGJandK pic.twitter.com/908H3zX4i7 — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) January 13, 2022

In a following tweet, Mattu stated that he respects those who consider the sun to be a deity as well as their right to deify and worship the sun as much as he respects those who do not deify the sun as well, and they should not be forced to deify it.

This comes a day after Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal said that Surya Namaskar demonstration on Makar Sankranti is more relevant in the current resurgence of COVID-19.

'Surya Namaskar' not allowed in Islam: AIMPLB

The 'Surya Namaskar' programme will be organised in schools across the country on January 14 to mark the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. However, earlier this month, the AIMPLB had opposed the move, saying that 'Surya Namaskar' is a form of Surya puja (worship of the sun) and Islam does not allow it.

General secretary of AIMPLB, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani had said, "Worshipping the Sun as a deity is not allowed in Islam and other religions. Therefore, the government should withdraw the order while respecting the secular values ​​of the Constitution. If the government has to organise any programme in schools on Independence Day, then it should organise a programme of songs and music related to patriotism so that people of all religions can take part in it. Such a programme should not be organised in schools that people of other religions face trouble in participating."

AYUSH Ministry launches Surya Namaskar challenge

Earlier this month, the Ministry of AYUSH launched a Surya Namaskar programme with the aim to create a culture of fitness and promote a healthy lifestyle through the practice of Yogasana. Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said that the initiative is in line with 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking 75 years of India's independence. Sonowal had also laid the foundation stone of the Heartfulness International Yoga academy in Hyderabad.

