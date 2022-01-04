Surya Namaskar Row: Yoga Guru Dismisses AIMPLB Claims, Avers Salutation Is Not Worshipping

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday opposed the directive of the Central government to organize the 'Surya Namaskar' program in schools to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence Day. The board stated that Surya Namaskar was a way of “worshipping the Sun”. Following this, Yoga Guru Dr Mickey Mehta has now come forward and rubbished the statement. The Yoga expert while dismissing the claim, said that the practice was a way of complementing the elements and has nothing to do with religion.

Speaking to Republic, Yoga Guru Dr Mickey Mehta said that practising Surya Namaskar was universal in nature. “We must understand that Yoga is scientific and philosophical. It is universal in nature. Surya Namaskar is nothing but unifying and creating an equilibrium and harmonising with the elements. It starts with saluting the sun. Salutation is not bowing to any god but harmonising and complimenting the energy of the elements,” he said.

“Practising Surya Namaskar is actually good for children as it sharpens the mind,” he added. Dr Mehta further added that the practice actually helps children with memory, focus and concentration. “Yoga is the only art and practice that destresses and cleanses the organs and also revitalize and rejuvenate them,” Dr Mehta added while emphasising the scientific advantages of Yoga.

He went on rubbish the claims made by the AIMPLB and said that no religion could ever dismiss solar energy. “No religion will say we won’t use solar energy because Hindus worship it, that’s stupid,” Dr Mehta told Republic. He reiterated that even Maulanas suggest stepping out in the morning and going for Namaaz during the sunrise as it is important for the well being of the body.

AIMPLB calls Centre’s push for Surya Namaskar program in schools 'unconstitutional'

The AIMPLB on Tuesday opposed the directive of the Central government to organize the 'Surya Namaskar' program in schools to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence Day. The program is being organised in schools across the country between January 1 to 7 to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. However, the AIMPLB has opposed the move, saying 'Surya Namaskar' is a form of Surya puja (worship of the sun) and Islam does not allow it.

Defying all logic, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary of AIMPLB said in a statement that India is a secular nation and the customs of the majority community cannot be 'imposed' on all religions. He called on Muslim students to boycott the Surya Namaskar program. Citing Islamic rules, he called upon the Muslim students to refrain from participating in the Surya Namaskar program.

