Sushant Case: 9 revelations From SSR's Aide That Link Disha's Death To That Of Actor

The mystery surrounding the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June has led to a nationwide call for an impartial probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Republic TV has been at the forefront covering the probe into the renowned actor's untimely demise and its investigation has revealed some shocking details.

In a Republic exclusive, Sushant Singh Rajput's aide revealed shocking details in a sting operation and raised questions on Sandip Ssingh's role in covering up the actor's death. Sandip Ssingh has been claiming that he was a close friend of the actor but in an exclusive one-on-one conversation with Arnab Goswami on The Debate, Ssingh's statements and details from June 14 (when Sushant died), did not appear to add up and showed inconsistencies.

SECOND TESTIMONY, 9 REVELATIONS:

Revelation 1: 'I called Sandip Ssingh's associate'

Sushant's aide claims that he personally spoke to Sandip Ssingh's associate who gave him the party's details that was held at Disha Salian's residence.

Revelation 2: 'Sandip aide told me about what happened at the party'

Sushant's aide said a person who worked with Sandip told him Disha was called to the party by them.

Revelation 3: 'Sandip aide told me about big guys calling Disha to party'

Sushant's aide alleged that 'big guys called Disha' but she had already 'informed Sushant' about this.

Revelation 4: 'Disha Salian called SSR and told him what happened'

Disha Salian had understood that 'something wrong will happen to her' and then called Sushant and told him everything. "Maybe Disha called him to ask for help and he used to stand for what is right always," the aide says.

Revelation 5: 'Sushant wanted to reveal everything to the media'

The close aide went on to say that Sushant Singh Rajput had called his friend Sandip Ssingh and informed him that he was going to reveal everything to the media.

Revelation 6: 'Sushant shouldn't have told Sandip about his plans'

"If he had just called the media and not said anything to Sandip, nothing would have happened either to him or to Disha and Sandip's plans would've flopped," the aide told Republic.

Revelation 7: 'Sandip in turn told the people who were at the party'

The aide's contact revealed that as soon as Sandip got to know about SSR' plan to speak to media, he informed the 'big guys'. "If Sandip had kept mum, Sushant would have been safe, the truth would have come out," the aide says.

Revelation 8: 'SSR's death is related to Disha's death'

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is related to Disha Salian, the aide claimed.

Revelation 9: 'SSR changed 50 SIM cards in 5 days'

The aide said that Sushant had changed 50 sim cards within 5 days. "The guy who changed one sim card in 4 years, he changed 50 sim cards in 6 days?" he said.

Link and controversy

Links between Salian's death and Rajput's death — a week after on June 14 are being made as Sushant was allegedly scared and worried upon hearing the news of Salian's death, as claimed by Rajput’s friend Smita. Controversy also erupted over the Bihar Police team, who have arrived in Mumbai, to probe the Sushant case, allegedly being told by the Malwani Police in Malad, that the details of the Disha case file were deleted.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence with no suicide note. While Mumbai police have ruled out foul play in the alleged 'suicide', Bihar police had recommended a transfer of the case to CBI, a demand fructified on Wednesday.

