Sushant Death Case: #CBIForSSR Petition Garners Over 1 Million Signatures Within 24 Hours

In a massive development, over 1 million people have signed the petition to seek a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in less than 24 hours. This shows that the nation has united to seek justice for Rajput and has rejected all attempts to cover up his death. This is a petition to demand that the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput be transferred to an independent and impartial organization for a Supreme Court-monitored time-bound inquiry. We believe nothing short of this will bring the whole truth out. Join the Republic Media Network Campaign for #CBIForSSR to ensure that the cloud over the circumstances of actor Sushant’s death is removed, that the truth prevails, and that those who have compromised the investigation so far face penalties under the law.

Here's where you can sign the petition to demand a CBI probe into the actor's death: http://petition.republicworld.com/

You can also join the #CBIForSSR campaign:

WhatsApp your message on 7304434381

Give us a missed call on 7304434381

Tweet using #CBIForSSR

#CBIForSSR | Send in your videos using the hashtag and join Republic's campaign. You can also WhatsApp us, or give a missed call on 7304434381



Join Republic's campaign to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/5fHHfteOSH — Republic (@republic) August 14, 2020

Why #CBIForSSR?

We have seen time after time how there have been botched up investigations and closure reports in mysterious cases despite demands made by the families of victims. It is time to collectively rise and roar #CBIForSSR so that no more botch-ups, no more pre-judged narratives and no more inconsistencies take place in the interest of the entire truth and complete justice. The need of the hour is for a full, fair and transparent probe guaranteeing justice for SSR (Sushant Singh Rajput).

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to pronounce the verdict on Chakraborty's plea challenging the transfer of the Patna Police case to the CBI on Wednesday, August 19.