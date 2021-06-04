Sushant Singh Case: Siddharth Pithani Remanded To 14-day Judicial Custody Amid NCB Probe

Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody in the drugs case linked to the late actor’s death. This is after he had spent close to a week in NCB custody after his arrest from Hyderabad on May 26. The news came amid the NCB lens falling on many other members of SSR’s staff like his cook Neeraj, domestic help Keshav and bodyguard Sohail Sagar.

NCB probes Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's other associates

As per sources, it was earlier expected that the NCB would not seek an extension of the custody of Pithani. Now, since he has been sent to judicial custody, he can even apply for bail.

Pithani is reported to have taken names of many close to Sushant, who were summoned and their statements were recorded. Neeraj, Keshav and Sohail were all questioned fo two days in a row, the former duo on two separate days and the latter on another two days. Neeraj was even snapped being taken to an 'undisclosed location.'

The investigation does not end here, as more names related to the Chhichhore star are likely to emerge who might be summoned and questioned. As per sources, he had dropped the name of Samuel Miranda, who had previously been arrested by the NCB, and is now out on bail.

It was reported that Pithani had a role in a larger drug nexus since evidence linked to his transactions related to drugs were found. His data dump too had revealed details of these transactions with alleged drug dealers. He is said to be the 35th arrest in the case, that the NCB has set its eye on since being alerted about an alleged drug nexus involving Bollywood stars, as agencies like ED investigated the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, that took place on June 14 last year.