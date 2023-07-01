Sushant Singh Rajput & Disha Salian Deaths Will Be Definitely Be Probed: CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the cases relating to the back-to-back 2020 deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager Disha Salian "will definitely be probed." Asked about the status of the SSR and Disha Salian cases, Shinde said, "What is the reality will be probed. They have demanded and it will definitely be probed."

Rahul Kanal, a former close aide of Aaditya Thackeray who joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday, said, "Some people are saying that Rahul Kanal joined Shinde's party because the investigations into Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian cases were initiated. I have requested the CM to carry out a detailed investigation into the cases. If my name ever comes up in the probe then I'll leave politics."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the actor's death from various angles. Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020. Both deaths were immediately deemed to be suicides - Disha Salian by jumping from her apartment building and Sushant, by hanging himself from the ceiling fan - but numerous investigative reports by Republic TV and Sushant's family filing a FIR alleging abetment of suicide culminated in the CBI taking over the case into his death. The central agency's probe is also still ongoing.

'Investigation still in progress': Devendra Fadnavis

Shinde's remarks come days after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in an latest episode of Nation Wants to Know with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami confirmed that authorities are gathering primary evidence in SSR and Disha Salian death cases.

"See, we had issued the statement based on the prima facie evidence. We are collecting the primary evidence. The investigation will continue after checking the credibility of the evidence," Fadnavis said.

"At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police. Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage," he added.