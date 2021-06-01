Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddharth Pithani's NCB Custody Extended To June 4

In a big development, Sushant Singh Rajput’s roommate Siddharth Pithani's NCB custody has been extended to June 4 on Tuesday. The custody extension order was passed by the Magistrate court in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the NCB has also summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's staffers Neeraj and Keshav on Tuesday. According to reports, both staffers are well known to the inner circle of Sushant Singh Rajput and Siddharth Pithani.

Siddharth Pithani's NCB custody extended

Pithani was produced before the magistrate court by the NCB. Additionally, the investigation so far and Pithani's call records reveal that he was connected to a drug nexus. Considering this the magistrate court has granted an extension of Pithani's custody. Therefore, the NCB is set to grill Siddharth Pithani and Sushant Singh Rajput's two staffers. As per sources, there can be further arrests in the case as the NCB investigation continues in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

So far, there have been around 35 arrests in this case as the probe continues. Mainly, the NCB has been trying to get to the bottom of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The investigation has revealed that a drug nexus looms as many celebrities were also questioned by the authorities.

Siddharth Pithani arrested by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s roommate Siddharth Pithani on Friday. His arrest is in connection to the drugs case linked to the late actor’s death. The agency held Pithani in Hyderabad and he has been bought to Mumbai. He was remanded to 5-day custody after being produced in court on Friday. According to reports, Pithani was present in the Bandra residence of Sushant where he was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 14 last year. Pithani had also claimed that he was the first to see his dead body, having called the locksmith to open the door when the late actor did not answer calls on the day of his death.