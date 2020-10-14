WATCH: Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Hold Memorial March For Late Actor In Patna; Vow Justice

Friends and fans of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput held memorial marches on Wednesday across India to mark four months since the mysterious demise of the actor.

With the 'justice for Sushant' movement gaining huge impetus over the last few months, Sushant's fans are now demanding for a 'true' investigation into the death of the actor.

While they have held numerous movements on social media including #CandleForSSR, #PrayForSSR, Sushant's warriors are now requesting the CBI to fast-track their investigation in the matter and unravel the final truth. Alongside these demands, the warriors have also planned a massive rally in three different cities in the country.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sushant's friend Ganesh Hiwarkar, who is one of the organisers of the event and the rally said, "Not only Patna, if necessary we will go outside India too, in order to gather support for Sushant Singh Rajput and to amplify the voice for his justice. They said we cannot do a hunger strike so now we have come up with 10-15 plans, people will see we are on the streets for Sushant."