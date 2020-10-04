Sushant's Family Issues Strong Statement To Slam 'ridiculous Theory' After AIIMS Leak

Fans, friends and family of Sushant Singh Rajput have not bought the ‘dismissal’ of the murder angle in his death. After an unofficial leak from Dr Sudhir Gupta of the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) team, that compiled the forensic report of the case, claiming it was a case of suicide, ‘SSRians’ have reacted with denial. Now, the late actor’s family has also reacted strongly and slammed the ‘ridiculous theory’ that went viral on Saturday.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family slams ‘ridiculous theory’

The official Twitter handle, representing the family, United for #SushantSinghRajput, posted a video of him along with a fiery statement. SSR is seen working out with tough exercises in the video, as the family highlighted his hard work. They wrote that one did not work hard to ‘kill yourself’ as they hit out at the ‘ridiculous theory.’

You don’t work so hard to kill yourself. Ridiculous theory of #SSR doing so. pic.twitter.com/Ty9nkXS2jm — United for #SushantSinghRajput (@sushantf3) October 4, 2020

Earlier in the day, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti had also hoped for the ‘truth’ as she put ‘all eyes on CBI,’ that is probing the case. She urged everyone to pray at a time when they had been confronted with testing situations.

The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time....I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out. ðŸ™ #AllEyesOnCBI pic.twitter.com/xuEoMkmGCV — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 4, 2020

Sushant’s former co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also joined in the #AllEyesonCBI movement, as she expressed faith with the CBI to bring out the truth in the case.

Dr Sudhir Gupta was quoted as saying in media reports on Saturday that the Sushant Singh Rajput case was a clear case of suicide. His statement was in line with that of the Mumbai Police, that had first taken up the case, before it was transferred to the CBI under controversial circumstances. However, there has been no official statement from the AIIMS team or the CBI that had received the report a few days ago.

