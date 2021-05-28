Last Updated:

Sushant Singh Rajput's Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Arrested By NCB; Sent To 5-day Custody

Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani was arrested by NCB in connection with the case linked to the late actor's death. He was brought to Mumbai

Written By
Joel Kurian

Image: ANI, PTI, Narcotics Control Bureau/Twitter


In a big development, the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s roommate Siddharth Pithani in the drugs case linked to the late actor’s death. The agency held Pithani in Hyderabad and he has been bought to Mumbai. He was remanded to 5-day custody after being produced in the court on Friday.

Siddharth Pithani arrested by NCB

Sushant Singh Rajput’s roommate Siddharth Pithani was present in the Bandra residence of Sushant where he was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 14 last year. The former claimed that he was the first to see his dead body, having called the locksmith to open the door when the late actor did not answer calls on the day of his death.

Pithani had previously been questioned multiple times by the Enforcement  Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation, which are probing the case registered by Bihar Police, on Sushant's father KK Singh's complaint, against Rhea Chakraborty and the others.  

As per sources, Siddharth Pithani was arrested on May 26 by NCB. This was after the agency got his phone dump from CBI.

In that record he was found involved in Ganja supply to various groups.. NCB also claimed that he was running a well organised racket of supply. Sources also said, "We are hopeful to nab more people who are  involved in this network. Today he was produced after taking the transit remand."

While no major updates on the probe have emerged from the two agencies, the NCB has questioned Rhea, her brother Showik, and SSR's house staff and even arrested them. They are out on bail. The agency also questioned many celebrities of the film industry and arrested some of them.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on March 5 filed a charge-sheet before a special court in Mumbai in its drugs angle case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year.

The 12,000-page charge-sheet has named 33 accused, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. The voluminous document has statements of over 200 witnesses.

The NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters in Bollywood after the death of Rajput (34) in June last year. The central agency started its probe on the basis of some WhatsApp chats having reference to drugs. The NCB had arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some staff members of Rajput and a few others under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and some other accused are currently out on bail.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:
