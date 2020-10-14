Sushant T-shirts & Brochures Demand CBI Fast-track As Friends Protest In Patna 4 Months On

Four months after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home, his fans are still demanding justice for the late Bollywood actor. While they have held numerous movements on social media including #CandleForSSR, #PrayForSSR, Sushant's warriors are now requesting the CBI to fast-track their investigation in the matter and unravel the final truth. Alongside these demands, the warriors have also planned a massive rally in three different cities in the country.

The first one in Patna on October 14 which includes distribution of SSR t-shirts and mask to poor kids and people, peaceful road protest, speech on SSR by his friends, and candle march. On 15, the march is planned in Varanasi which includes Ganga aarti, Yaagya at Ganga ghat, daan dakshina for peace of SSR's soul. On October 17, the rally for SSR is planned in Kolkata. The events in the city include Durga Puja for SSR, distribution of SSR brochure from door-to-door and candle march for SSR.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sushant's friend Ganesh Hiwarkar, who is one of the organisers of the event and the rally said, "Not only Patna, if necessary we will go outside India too, in order to gather support for Sushant Singh Rajput and to amplify the voice for his justice. They said we cannot do a hunger strike so now we have come up with 10-15 plans, people will see we are on the streets for Sushant."

Here is the full schedule:

MEMORIAL YATRA IN PATNA -14TH OCTOBER

(1) 10AM -12PM

DISTRIBUTION OF SSR T-SHIRTS AND MASK TO POOR KIDS AND PEOPLE WHO JOIN OUR PROTEST

(2) 12pm – 2pm

PEACEFUL ROAD PROTEST

(3) 2PM – 4PM

SPEECH ON SSR BY HIS FRIENDS

(4) 4PM – 6PM

CANDLE MARCH (LOCATION : GANDHI MAIDAN NEAR KARGIL CHOWK)

MEMORIAL YATRA IN VARANASI -15TH OCTOBER

(1) 10AM - 4PM

GANGA AARTI, PUJA AND YAGYA AT GANGA GHAT

(2) 4PM – 6 PM

DAAN AND DAKSHINA FOR THE PEACE OF SSR’S SOUL

MEMORIAL YATRA IN KOLKATA -17TH OCTOBER

(1) 8AM – 11 AM

DURGA PUJA FOR SSR

(2) 11AM – 3PM

YATRA IN KOLKATA AND DISTRIBUTION OF SSR BROCHURE FROM DOOR-TO-DOOR

(3) 3PM – 6PM

DIYA AARTI OR CANDLE MARCH

'Please change his Wikipedia status!': Smita Parikh

Meanwhile, the late actor's death case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which has made it clear that all angles including homicide are still on the cards. However, the Wikipedia page of Sushant Singh Rajput shows the cause of death as "Suicide by hanging" and it has not gone well with his family friend Smita Parikh who has started a petition to change the "Wikipedia status"

On Wednesday, Parikh took to Twitter and said, "We want justice for him. Want to see all culprits behind the bars, please sign the petition." On her Facebook post, Smita Parikh wrote, "Some of his own people backstabbed him. he couldn’t have been saved... the world needed him ... we need him ... his industry kept quiet & maligned him."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. However, the CBI took over the probe into the high-profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod. Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting his suicide.

