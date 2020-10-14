Sushant's Aide Ganesh Organises Memorial Yatra, Candlelight March On 4 Months Of His Death

October 14 marks four months since the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. To observe the day, supporters seeking justice for SSR have organised a memorial yatra in Patna where they will be distributing free t-shirts and masks to the needy. A peaceful road protest and a candlelight march will also be held in the city on this day.

Speaking about the day-long event in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor’s friend Ganesh Hiwarkar told Republic TV that the yatra is aimed at magnifying the voices demanding justice for Sushant who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020.

“We have made 10-15 plans to mark five months of the actor’s death. One of the plans is to distribute T-shirts among poor children as Sushant loved kids. We have brought 500 such T-shirts carrying his photo and the hashtag #DontStopForSSR which will also be distributed among the protestors. We have also planned a candle march in the evening followed by a memorial service where the people close to the actor, such as his professors and myself will be give speech about him,” he said.

Ganesh Hiwarkar further stated that he feels free to undertake any movement for Sushant, but when it comes to Mumbai, a certain ‘fear’ prevails in the city.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a throwback video to mark four months since the actor’s death. Sharing the post, Shweta and called him a ‘true inspiration’.

SSR case update

Presently, three agencies CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are probing various angles of the case. After reports surfaced about a team of doctors alleging ruling out the murder angle, the CBI had clarified that it was still probing all the angles. Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, meanwhile, was recently released on bail after a month in jail following being arrested by the NCB.

