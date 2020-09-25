Sushant’s Family ‘unhappy’ With CBI 'pace', Lawyer Reveals Doctor’s ‘strangulation’ Claim

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on Friday held a press conference to express the family's unhappiness about the CBI investigation in the actor's mysterious death. Singh claimed that a doctor from the team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) team, had told him, on the basis of the photos of his body clicked by Sushant's sister Meetu, had claimed that SSR’s death was '200% caused by strangulation'.

The advocate said that the premier agency (CBI) was ‘delaying’ the conversion of the case from abetment to suicide to murder. "Haven't lost the faith in CBI probe but I am not happy with the speed this case is going. Lack of importance given to this case is worrying us," Singh told the media.

He also added, "The family very strongly feels that the pace of the investigation has gone very slow. The decision to convert the case from abetment to suicide to murder is not taking place. The AIIMS team is here, the CBI has been in Delhi for a week - but the meeting hasn't taken place, to my knowledge."

He further added, "I sent pictures clicked by Sushant's sister to the AIIMS doctor and he told me that it is death by strangulation. I don't know what is stopping CBI to convert an abetment to suicide case to murder. No press statement by CBI has come till now. The family feels that the matter is somehow being delayed. The family is completely helpless because we don't know in which direction the case is going. The probe direction must be brought on track and till the time there is custodial interrogation, the truth will not come out."

Talking about the ongoing Narcotics-Bollywood probe, Vikas Singh said, "Under the NDPS Act, the case will only be made if there is some recovery of drugs and there hasn't been anything crucial till now. So, the Narcotics angle is somehow diverting the Sushant's case."

Sushant had been found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. Sushant’s family on July 25 had filed a First Information Report at Patna police station. His father KK Singh has accused SSR’s live-in-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, not just of abetment to suicide but also embezzlement, among other charges.

The CBI took up the case as per the Supreme Court order on August 19, after the Enforcement Directorate had already commenced the investigation into the embezzlement charges. Later, the family stated that they were suspecting murder and not suicide like mentioned in the FIR. The CBI also confirmed that they were probing both murder and homicide angles in the case.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau also came into the picture, arresting Rhea for her alleged involvement in a drug cartel, while Deepika Padukone and numerous other stars are also set to be questioned for their involvement with drugs.