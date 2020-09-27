Sushant's Friend Yuvraj Reiterates, 'Disha Salian's Fiance Rohan Will Crack Open The Case'

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and actor, Yuvraj Singh, on Sunday, spoke exclusively to Republic TV about the pace of CBI investigation in the late actor's mysterious death. He opined that if Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai is nabbed it will help solve Sushant's case in a big way. He said, "Firstly, the enquiry is going fine from my side. The CBI should definitely file an FIR. High time that they move ahead. Can't have a slow-moving system. It is clear that it is a double homicide. We've been asking to catch Rohan Rai and get his Narco-analysis done. The case finishes there. If we catch him, everything will be clear."

"With Narcotics probe, sort of a diversion is created. Would request Sushant's family to come upfront and talk. If Vikas Singh is claiming that it is 200% death by strangulation then the probe should be move really fast. There are too many cover-ups. First thing to crack this case is to catch Disha Salian's fiance. Sushant's money was swindled. He was sedated, he was kept in the dark, he was kept away from his family — this is a planned murder. I understand the impatience of Sushant's fans, but don't lose hope. The truth will be out soon," Yuvraj added.

Sushant's Family Lawyer Says 'no Information Of CBI's Progress', Slams Attempt To Distract

Expressing dissatisfaction with the Sushant Singh Rajput probe, the deceased actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh, on Friday, said that the family was unhappy with the way the case was proceeding - referring to the 'Bollywood drug nexus' which has been at the forefront for weeks. He added that the CBI - which the prime investigation agency in the actor's death, has not held a press conference to share the progress in the case. The CBI stepped into the probe after the Supreme Court transferred the case from the Bihar police to the central agency.

Sushant death probe: Subramanian Swamy says, 'about time CBI registers an FIR'

CBI's probe in actor's death

Five CBI teams are currently in the city probing into the case and have questioned several witnesses like Sushant's building guard, cook, flatmate Siddarth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and Rhea Chakraborty. It is also set to meet AIIMS forensic panel which has probed the autopsy report filed by the Mumbai police of the deceased actor. Last week, AIIMS Forensic department chief - Professor Dr Sudhir Gupta had not ruled out the possibility of murder, stating, "the Medical Board's opinion will be given to the CBI next week". This AIIMS-CBI meeting is yet to happen, as revealed by Vikas Singh.

Rhea's lawyer responds as Sushant's lawyer cites AIIMS Dr's 'conclusion'; wants new board