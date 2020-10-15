Sushant's Sister Shweta Rallies SSR Fans To 'stay United For Justice', Pens Heartfelt Note

Sushant Singh Rajput's elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to address the late actor's fans and urged them to stay united and strong in the face of adversities. Shweta has been actively motivating millions of SSR fans on social media to continue their fight for seeking justice in the actor's death.

On Thursday, she posted a note which read, "Dear SSRians, we have a long road to travel together. We are all here to find a common purpose and that is to find the truth - what happened to our beloved Sushant and get him justice. You all are family now and staying united and strong is call of the hour."

Read | Shweta Singh Kirti thanks Sushant's fans in Sri Lanka for standing united for justice

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's social media accounts, including Twitter and Instagram pages, were deactivated, four months after the actor's death on Wednesday. Kirti later in the evening took to her Twitter handle to explain that it was a technical glitch.

On Thursday, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a screenshot of her email account that showed several log-in attempts that were made to change her account password. As a result, she had to deactivate accounts keeping security in mind.

"Several log in attempts were made to hack my accounts. A lot of people are asking me the reasons and have fallen prey to several rumors. So here is putting end to them. Thanks to my extended family #WeStayUnited4SSR," she wrote.

Read | Sushant death case: CBI hits out at 'speculative reports', says 'investigation continues'

CBI hits out at false reports

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday released a fresh statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and reiterated that they have not reached a conclusion. Their statement comes after a few media outlets on Thursday reported that CBI has 'concluded' their investigation.

Read | SSR's sister Shweta Singh back on social media, cites security glitch for deactivation

Calling these reports 'speculative and erroneous', the CBI clarified that Sushant Singh Rajput's suspicious death is still being investigated. This is the third time that the premier investigative agency has come out with an explanation.

'CBI continues to investigate the death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput. There are certain speculative reports in media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous', the statement read.

Read | SSR's sister Shweta Singh shares pic to show why she deactivated her social media accounts