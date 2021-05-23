Sushil Kumar Acted Like A Trained Criminal, Was Using Over 14 Phone Numbers: Police Source

The special cell of the Delhi Police had been continuously conducting raids for 20 days to nab wrestler Sushil Kumar who had been on the run since after the murder of junior wrestler Sagar Rana.

DCP of special cell Pramod Kushwaha said that ACP Attar Singh, Inspector Shiv Kumar, Inspector Karambir, and SI Rajesh Sharma got a tip-off that Sushil would be coming near Mundka along with his associate Ajay. A trap was laid and he was arrested.

'Sushil was using more than 14 cell phone numbers': Police

"Sushil was using more than 14 cell phone numbers to evade his arrest. He was using all his contacts to get help. His friends had given him cash which he used while he was absconding. He knew that withdrawing cash will lead him in a fix, hence he avoided that," said a police source.

The source said that Sushil was also allegedly trying to hamper the investigation by using his contacts but none worked.

"We also came to know that witnesses are being approached. We met everyone connected to the case and assured them about their safety. Few of the wrestlers were not coming forward due to fear but now they have been assured full protection," said the source.

Police said that a lot of things have to be recovered from Sushil Kumar and hence his custodial interrogation is a must. Sources from local police said that they need his cell phone to get evidence against him.

What is the Chhatrasal Stadium case?

As per sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar however claimed that he has nothing to do with the incident, even though we went missing shortly after this statement. "They weren't our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jumped into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident", he had said.