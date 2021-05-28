Sushil Kumar Brawl Video Shows Wrestler With A Stick, Thrashing Sagar Rana At Chattrasal

Days after evading arrest, two-time Olympian and wrestler Sushil Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday. Following his arrest, Sushil Kumar who was remanded told the police that he was not present at the crime scene where the 23-year-old Sagar Rana was murdered. However, the Delhi Police has now released a photo of Sushil Kumar being present at the crime scene in Chhatrasal Stadium. In the video shared by sources, Sushil Kumar can be clearly seen among a group of men who were present with him.

Sushil Kumar brawl video out

The video shows a group of men armed with sticks. The video also goes on to show that Sushil Kumar too had a stick in his hand. In addition, the group of men was seen around a man who seemed to be laying on the ground. The men in the video dressed in orange and white shirts appear to be hitting the man on the ground.

Following this, the victim can then be seen attacked and thrashed with the sticks by the men present at the crime scene. Earlier, Sushil Kumar was taken to the Chattrasal stadium by the Delhi Police on Tuesday to recreate the crime scene. Sushil Kumar along with his associate was remanded to police custody for 6 days by a Delhi Court.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested

The Olympic wrestler was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday after a two-week manhunt. In addition, the police also arrested his associate Ajay Kumar along with the wrestler. Following this key development, a Delhi Court had remanded Sushil Kumar to 6 days of police custody. The police had informed that Kumar operated 'like a criminal' as he constantly changed his locations and used 14 SIM Cards to avoid being traced by the Delhi Police.

"Sushil and his associates thrashed victims like animals. Sushil wanted to establish his terror in the area. The manner in which the victims have been beaten is gruesome," submitted Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava appearing for police before the court.

What is the Chhatrasal Stadium case?

According to sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers.