Sushil Kumar Case: Delhi High Court Declines To Hear Plea Alleging ‘media Trial’

After Delhi Police released a photo of star wrestler Sushil Kumar being present at the crime scene in Chhatrasal Stadium, the Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea against the alleged “media trial” of Sushil Kumar who has been arrested in a murder case of 23-year-old Sagar Rana by Delhi Police.

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said that there can be a hearing on this only if Sushil Kumar approached the High Court. They said, “We see no reason to entertain litigation on behalf of a vigilant person. Liberty is reserved with the person who is actually aggrieved to approach the appropriate authority by the way of appropriate proceedings in accordance with the law."

The petition which has been filed before the court stated, “I request the court to restrain the media from such kinds of media trials and limit them to straight-forward news so that they don’t cause any prejudice to the accused."

Last week, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Sushil Kumar, who was absconding along with his associate Ajay, who was allegedly helping the wrestler while on the run. A Delhi court later granted six days of police custody of Sushil Kumar. A non-bailable warrant was also issued against 38-year-old Sushil and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of the 23-year-old wrestler.

The Delhi Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs one lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, who had since been on the run. Another reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for Ajay Kumar's arrest. Non-bailable warrants were issued against him and six others. This came days after a lookout notice was issued against the wrestler.

Chhatrasal Stadium Brawl Case

On the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. Following this, the Chhatrasal Stadium video also went viral on social media. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi.