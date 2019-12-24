Sushil Kumar Condemns Violent Protests; Appeals For Peace

India's only double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar has slammed the nationwide violent protest on the streets

against CAA and appealed for restoring peace and order in the country.

'Strongly against violence'

"I am strongly against any sort of violence on the street. Those images are extremely painful to see. Buses and buildings are public property. You can't destroy or damage them. This is not acceptable. Everyone has a right to protest but that has to be done in within limit and in a civilized way. I appeal through your channel to everyone on the street who are protesting to maintain peace, law and order," Sushil Kumar told Republic TV in an exclusive interview.

Sushil said he did not want to comment anything on the Constitutional Amendment Act but said support or opposition to anything must be done within the permissible limit. "Everyone has rights in this country. But rights cannot go alone without duties. Both should go hand in hand. If you have a right to protest you also have a duty to protest like a responsible citizen of the country."

Sushil also felt the need for the youth to channelize their energies into constructive things like sports. "I appeal to the youths of the nation to focus on sports and build India a sporting nation and not waste our energy in meaningless violence on the street."

