Sushil Kumar Confirms 'Bihar NPR In May 2020, Says, "3 Yr Jail" If Refused To Participate

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi confirmed that the National Population Register (NPR) process will be held in the state. Further, the BJP leader asserted that administrative action will be taken against those, who oppose and skip the NPR process. The statement comes amid tensions between allies BJP and JD(U) in Bihar, who have been eyeing the Assembly polls later in 2020.

"NPR in Bihar will begin from May 15 to May 28. Every state of the country has decided on different dates. Every state of the country has to do it, it is a statutory process. If one fails to do so, along with a fine, will be jailed for up to three years," Sushil Modi said.

Moreover, reiterating PM Modi's statement said, "There is no move to have an NRC at present. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made this clear. Statements by any other leader on the issue have no importance now." Despite Home Minister Amit Shah's claim, the NPR is concerned to be a precursor to a national NRC. Last month, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal to update the decadal census and allocated the budget of Rs 3,941, which is set to be conducted across the country, except in Assam. Home Ministry on January 1 clarified that no individual would be required to furnish any document at the time of the NPR survey. Moreover, the MHA assured the citizens that any information provided by them would be readily accepted by the authorities.

First prepared in 2010 and updated in 2015, the NPR is a register of usual residents of the country being prepared at the local (village/sub-town), sub-district, district, state and national level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003. It is mandatory for every usual resident of India to register in the NPR. Under the NPR, a usual resident is defined as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.

Opposition to NPR-NRC-CAA

The governments of Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have vehemently opposed the amended Citizenship Act and declared that the legislation would not be implemented in their states. On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijaya wrote to the chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states urging them to stand united against CAA. The letter was sent to chief ministers of-- Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and other Congress ruling states.

