Sushil Kumar Interrogated For 4 Hrs, Made To Recreate Crime Scene At Chhatrasal Stadium

Wrestler Sushil Kumar was interrogated by the Crime Branch for four hours on Monday after he was arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case that led to the death of a wrestler.

"We are questioning Kumar to ascertain the sequence of events that transpired and led the crime and also about his whereabouts after the incident. He was also questioned about his associates and friends who helped him to hide. He will be taken to the spot for recreating the crime scene," an officer said.

Sushil Kumar made to recreate crime scene at Chhatrasal Stadium

The Delhi Police recreated the crime scene with Sushil Kumar on Tuesday morning at Chhatrasal stadium i.e. at the exact location where the crime was committed. The police are also probing the link between Sushil Kumar and alleged gangster Kala Jathedi, whose nephew Sonu was also injured in the brawl, officials said.

Kumar along with his associate Ajay were arrested on Sunday from outer Delhi's Mundka area. Officials said they are investigating the case from different angles.

Sushil Kumar's arrest

Weeks after Sushil Kumar was reported absconding, the Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the Olympic wrestler in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case. As per Special CP-Special Cell Neeraj Thakur, Sushil Kumar was arrested in Delhi on Sunday morning along with his associate Ajay Kumar in the murder of 23-year-old junior wrestler Sagar Rana.

Sushil Kumar left the city as soon as he got to know about the wrestler's death, the police had said, adding that multiple teams were formed to trace him and his aide but he kept changing his location regularly.

The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar. Another reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for Ajay arrest.

What is the Chhatrasal Stadium case?

On the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns.

