Sushil Kumar Modi Files Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi, Court Issues Summon

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over the ‘Modi surname’ remark. Taking cognisance of the matter the court issued a summon to the Congress leader on April 12.

The order was issued by additional chief judicial magistrate Adi Dev under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure that empowers the court to summon the accused to record their statement, stated SD Sanjay who is appearing for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

Rahul Gandhi sentenced by Surat court in 2019 Defamation case

A Surat court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in prison on March 23, for his 2019 defamation remarks regarding the Modi surname. Purnesh Modi, a BJP MLA and former minister for Gujarat, registered a complaint, and as a result, a case was brought against the ex-Wayanad MP.

Following the court sentence, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha.

Opposition protests against Gandhi’s disqualification

Congress leaders and supporters have been staging demonstrations all over the nation to raise the stakes in their dispute with the BJP over Rahul Gandhi's expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have accused the PM Narendra Modi-led Centre of "trying to silence" a "martyr's son" for raising the voice of the people.