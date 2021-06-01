Sushil Kumar Slapped With IT Act; Had Destroyed Evidence, Sent Threat Message To Wrestlers

The Delhi Police will invoke multiple sections of the IT Act against wrestler Sushil Kumar who has been arrested in the Sagar Rana Murder case, sources said on Tuesday. The Olympian wrestler has been accused of sending threat messages to fellow wrestlers in the Chhatrasal Stadium. Additionally, he has also been accused of destroying evidence, cellphones, and footage pivotal in the murder investigation.

IPC Section 212 will also be evoked against him for allegedly giving shelter to the wrestlers who were involved in the case. At least 18 people have been named by the Delhi Police in the Sagar Rana murder case.

Delhi Police accuses Sushil Kumar of being 'non-cooperative'

Sushil Kumar arrested in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl is currently under police custody with charges of Murder (302) levelled against him. The Delhi Police have accused the wrestler of being 'non-cooperative in the probe ever since he has been under their custody. He has already been taken to several locations including the Model Town Stadium as well as Haridwar where the crime scene has been re-created. Out of the 18 people allegedly involved in the case, only 8 have been arrested so far. The two-time Olympian had gone missing for 19 days before he was nabbed by the Delhi Police. Earlier today, Sushil Kumar's arms license was suspended by the License Departement which has initiated the cancellation process.

Despite Sushil Kumar's attempts to destroy evidence, the Delhi Police has accessed CCTV footage from the day of the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl which shows men brandishing sticks and beating a guy on the ground in the night. The video also clearly features Sushil Kumar who is holding a stick in his hand. Several wrestlers including one named Vijender have confessed of beating 23-year-old junior wrestling champion Sagar Rana on the behest of Sushil Kumar.