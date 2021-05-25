Sushil Kumar Suspended By Railways Over Alleged Involvement In Sagar Dhankar's Death

Following the criminal case against wrestler Sushil Kumar, Northern Railways, on Tuesday announced the suspension of the accused from his government job. The railways have issued a statement mentioning his suspension as senior commission manager. He was appointed as a special officer by Delhi Government. Reportedly, the Government had submitted a report, after which the railways announced Kumar's suspension until further notice.

The Railway notice states that the wrestler will be officially suspended in a couple of days.

"The Railway Board has received a report on the case on Sunday from the Delhi government. He has FIRs registered against him and he will be suspended,” Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar told PTI.

Sushil Kumar is the prime accused in a murder case of a 23-year-old wrestler who lost his life at Chhatrasal Stadium. Kumar along with his associate Ajay is alleged of being involved in the crime. Kumar was arrested a day ago after escaping for three days. A day before Kumar was found missing he had given an interview to the media.

Delhi Police investigating the matter

Delhi police, on Tuesday, took the prime accused Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala to three locations in Delhi including Model Town, Shalimar Bagh, and Chhatrasal Stadium for investigation purpose. The team informed that Kumar was getting nervous during questioning and was changing his statements. According to the police, he confessed to being in the Chhatrasal Stadium at the time of the crime and said he was trying to be a mediator between the two groups that were fighting. However, he did not confess to bringing Sagar Dhankhar and Sonu from the Model Town flat.

Chhatrasal Stadium Brawl Case

On the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. Following this, police had reached the spot and later the Chhatrasal Stadium video also went viral on social media. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi.